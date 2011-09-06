European stocks are set to open lower, extending their loss into a third straight day, as market concerns over the political handling of the euro zone debt crisis rise, compounding persistent fears the developed world is slipping back into recession.
At 0607 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 were down 1.1 percent, those for Germany's DAX FDXc1 were down 0.6 percent, while those for the French CAC-40 FCEc1 were down 1 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG H1
BIOMERIEUX SA Q2
U.S. COMPANIES
Altera Corp Q3
MACRO (GMT)
0715 CH CPI
0900 EZ GDP Revised
1000 DE Industrial Orders
1400 US Employment Trends
1400 US ISM N-Mfg
