Goldman Sachs turns more defensive in its European sector recommendations, upgrading telecoms to "overweight" from "underweight" and utilities to "neutral" from "underweight", as it is cautious in the near-term, it says.

"This leaves us overweight a mix of sectors that offer defensive characteristics or deep value and emerging market exposure," it says in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net