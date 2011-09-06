The FTSE Small Cap index is flat, underperforming both the blue chips and the midcaps , which gain 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

SQS Software Quality falls more than 8 percent after the supplier of software testing and quality management services reports first-half results, which Peel Hunt says are strong but the outlook for the firm is cautious, prompting the broker to cut its rating on the stock to "hold".

Allocate Software advances 3.9 percent after the provider of workforce and compliance optimisation solutions unveils full-year results, which prompt Numis Securities to upgrade its full-years 2012 and 2013 earnings forecasts for the firm by 2 to 3 percent.

