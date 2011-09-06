Credit Suisse upgrades European telecoms to "overweight" from "benchmark" and drugmakers to "benchmark" from "underweight", citing continuing deterioration in the outlook for continental Europe.

Telecom and pharma shares are generally seen as defensive stocks.

"Telecoms are the cheapest defensive sector on our scorecard, are the second best performing sector as ISM falls below 45, have the third most resilient earnings in a recession and have 20 percent of revenue from emerging markets as well as having little government exposure," Credit Suisse strategists say in a note.

Credit Suisse says it increases its "underweight" in capital goods and downgrades Continental European retailing to "underweight" from "benchmark".

It also recommends investors to stay "underweight" Continental Europe and avoid expensive domestic-focused firms, such as TF1 , Geberit and Accor .

It, on the other hand, favours European companies with high international exposure and cheap valuations.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net