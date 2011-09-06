Shares in Tele2 (TEL2b.ST) rise 3.2 percent as Credit Suisse upgrades the Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm to "outperform" from "neutral", citing a high dividend yield, and strong growth prospects in areas such as Kazakhstan.

Credit Suisse says EBITDA for 2012-2013 will be 1-4 percent ahead of the current market consensus, and that it will achieve "material synergies" from its acquisition of Network Norway.

The broker says it expects Tele2 to gain market share by attractive pricing in Kazakhstan, and to benefit from market growth "as the Kazakh market is still lagging Russia on penetration and usage."

It says the shares also enjoy valuation support, from a dividend yield of more than 10 percent.

Credit Suisse raises its price target on Tele2 by 25 percent to 125 Swedish crowns.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net