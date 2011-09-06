Shares in SQS Software Quality fall more than 8 percent after the supplier of software testing and quality management services accompanies first-half results with a cautious outlook, prompting both Peel Hunt and Altium Securities to cut their ratings on the stock to "hold" from "buy".

SQS says that given the outlook for the global economy, it forecasts revenues to remain flat in the second half and consequently expects profits to be at the lower end of expectations.

"As SQS is heavily exposed to regions that are in the midst of the current global macroeconomic concerns, we expect the outlook will continue to be uncertain in the near term," Altium says in a note, lowering its pretax profit forecast by about 10 percent.

Peel Hunt, meanwhile, revises down its earnings per share forecast by 13 percent.

