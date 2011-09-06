European bank funding markets will remain vulnerable to further bouts of sharp volatility until the euro zone debt crisis is resolved credibly, analysts at RBS say in a note, citing Standard Chartered and HSBC as the best relative value plays.

"By contrast, the weakest of the major European banks include SocGen and Credit Agricole , followed by Bankia , Unicredit and Commerzbank ," they add.

A credible solution must involve some combination of orderly losses on unsustainable sovereign debt, euro zone bonds and a very large ECB secondary market asset purchase programme, although the political will to do this is not uniform and legal issues could also prevent it, they say.

This will in turn lead to more volatility "particularly given that the trend slowdown in economic growth and lower for longer policy rates means that we should anticipate substantial further earnings and profitability downgrades for the European banks' financial forecasts," they add.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net