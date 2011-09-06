Shares in Whitbread rise 7.2 percent in strong volumes, hitting a one-month high and outperforming the broader market, after the British company reports a strong performances at its Premier Inn and Costa Coffee chains.

Whitbread, which has over 1,200 Costa Coffee shops in Britain and more than 650 in 25 other countries, says sales at Costa shops open more than a year rose by 9.7 percent in the quarter compared with 6.6 percent in the first half as a whole.

"The UK consumer outlook may be stuttering but there is no evidence of the malaise affecting Whitbread, which released an excellent trading statement this morning," Evolution Securities says in a note.

"Premier hotels are essentially full and the increases are mostly coming from higher rates which should flow strongly to the bottom line," the broker says.

Evolution reiterates its "buy" rating on the shares.

