Shares in Fenner rise 4.8 percent, outperforming a 0.7 percent stronger FTSE mid cap index, as the British industrial conveyor belt maker predicts full-year results ahead of market expectations after strong trading in its fourth quarter.

"We are increasingly convinced Fenner is a higher-quality, more robust stock post management's reshaping of the group," says Investec, which upgrades its full-year 2011 earnings per share forecast by 7 percent to 26.9 pence and expects consensus to move up to a similar level.

"Whilst noting the uncertainty on the macro backdrop, demand levels have remained in line with management expectations, with no sign of a slowdown yet. We take this as reaffirming the market's expectations for FY12E and confidence in the implied growth rates," the broker adds.

The company said trading in the final quarter to August 31 had been particularly robust in both the conveyor belting and advanced engineering products divisions.

