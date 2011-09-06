The FTSE Small Cap index edges 0.1 percent higher in midday trade, significantly underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips up 1.4 percent, and the midcaps 0.8 percent higher.

SQS Software Quality falls almost 9 percent after the supplier of software testing and quality management services accompanies first-half results with a cautious outlook, prompting both Peel Hunt and Altium Securities to cut their ratings on the stock to "hold" from "buy".

Dechra Pharmaceuticals slips 1.2 percent after the veterinary drugs firm unveils full-year results, with Peel Hunt saying that while the company has put in a resilient performance, the shares are not quite cheap enough.

The broker keeps its "hold" rating on Dechra but cuts its target price to 470 pence from 500 pence.

