The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.6 percent, while the blue chips are 1.1 percent higher, and the midcaps slips 0.1 percent.

Stratex International firms 1.4 percent after the exploration and development company announces further significant gold results from drilling at its Megenta gold discovery.

SQS Software Quality falls 9.8 percent after the supplier of software testing and quality management services accompanies first-half results with a cautious outlook, prompting both Peel Hunt and Altium Securities to cut their ratings on the stock to "hold" from "buy".

