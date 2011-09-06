Shares in German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) are down 8.3 percent after U.S. drug regulators questioned the effectiveness of an experimental stroke preventer from the German drugmaker and Johnson & Johnson .

"The FDA recommends asking for more data. Bayer is on the move down," a German trader says.

Bayer shares hit their lowest level in more than two years and are the biggest decliners in a 1.2 percent weaker German blue chip index .

