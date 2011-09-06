Shares in GKN shed 2.8 percent, the third worst blue chip performer and underperforming a 0.2 percent fall by the FTSE 100 index, with the automotive parts firm tracking falls in the European automotive sector , and with technical factors also weighing, according to Silverwind Securities.

"Autos & Parts has been in the vanguard of the recent market weakness, indeed it pre-empted the first major sell off at the beginning of August," Silverwind says in a note.

"Though we have seen several bounces since then the macro back ground and economic data have been such that sector has sold off once more."

The broker says, taking a top down view of the markets, its index breadth indicators indicate that a further sharp fall in equities is on the cards, and drilling down in its model it sees the Autos & Parts to be amongst those sectors hardest hit, with GKN to bear the brunt of any sterling-based selling.

"Technically the stock has broken back to bear this morning through 180p and has come in to close proximity to an uptrend line on its weekly chart that dates back to the spring of 2009, a break of that line which comes in at 177p would open the door to a move back to 170p and in adversity which we believe is possible to 160p beyond there," Silverwind keeping a "sell" stance on GKN.

