European shares remain lower as Wall Street falls on its return to trading after the long weekend, with markets worldwide hit by worries about major economies going into recession, and with political discord exacerbating the euro zone debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 1.2 percent at 898.91 points, near its lowest in two years.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index falls 2.5 percent, having hit a fresh 29-month low.

The Dow Jones , S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 2.2 percent and 2.4 percent in early trading.

