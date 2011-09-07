Stock index futures point to European shares bouncing at the open, after Wall Street finished well off lows following better-than-expected ISM non-manufacturing PMI data.

Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1 futures are up 2.5 percent, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 are up 2.4 percent and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are up 2.3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday to its lowest close in more than two years.

No major U.S. or European company reporting on Wednesday.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):

---- UK BOE starts 2-day policy committee meeting

0300 JP BOJ Rate Sep

0500 JP lead indic Jul

0830 GB Ind prod Jul

0830 GB Mfg prod Jul

1000 DE Ind output Jul

1145 US ICSC chain w/e

1255 US Redbook w/e

1300 CA BOC rate

