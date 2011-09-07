Shares in Dixons jump more than 8 percent as Europe's No.2 electricals retailer posts broadly in-line first quarter underlying sales and says it is on track to meet full year expectations for the business.

"We expect this statement to reassure as a weak trading update was expected by the market given last year's tough World Cup and iPad launch comparable and the difficult consumer environment generally, particularly in the UK. Management says trading is in-line with expectations and it does not expect consensus to change," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

Fast-growing British youth fashion retailer SuperGroup gains 5.8 percent as its sales growth accelerated in the first quarter and the company said it was "excited" about its future prospects.

"The trading update indicates that the company is still seeing strong momentum both in the UK and overseas and there is no sign that the brand is losing its star attraction," Seymour Pierce says.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank says SuperGroup's performance is encouraging. "However, given the unpredictable growth and how early through the year we are, it is probably too early to expect material upgrades to consensus estimates."

