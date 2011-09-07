Shares in BP gain 3.2 percent after the British oil major makes a deep water discovery in the Gulf of Mexico with its partner U.S. firm Chevron Corp , the operator of the well.

"This discovery highlights that BP is making progress in the Gulf of Mexico through its non-operated ventures even though the company has yet to commence any operated wells," Oriel Securities analysts say.

BP is focused on returning to drill new wells in the Gulf of Mexico in the role of operator as it seeks to put last year's massive oil spill behind it.

No resource estimates were given for the discovery at the Moccasin prospect, say the analysts, adding that they expect the find to be co-developed with the nearby Buckskin find.

