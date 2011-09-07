Shares in luxury goods group Richemont jump almost 5 percent, outperforming a 1.7 percent firmer European sector index , after it posts better than expected sales growth for the first five months of its fiscal year.

"We would expect 3-5 percent upgrades to consensus full-year 2012 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)," Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet says.

"The Swiss National Bank committed to a euro/Swiss franc peg at 1.20 yesterday, which should limit currency-related earnings per share downgrades for the remainder of the year," Chauvet says.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://silke.koltrowitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net (Reporting by Simon Jessop)