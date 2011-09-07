The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.5 percent in early trade, but lags much stronger advances by the blue chips and the mid caps , both up 2.3 percent.

Advanced Medical Solutions gains 6.8 percent after the British woundcare specialist reports a higher first-half profit as it shows growth in almost all segments, prompting Numis Securities to upgrade its rating to "add" from "hold".

IQE drops 7 percent as comments that the weak macroeconomic outlook could impact demand for the British supplier of materials for semiconductors, counters a 28 percent rise in first-half profit, driven by strong demand for smartphones.

"Upgrades now look very unlikely and risk appears weighted to downside," Numis says in a note, while placing its "sell" rating and price target for IQE under review.

