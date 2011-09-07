Shares in Thorntons climb 2.2 percent after the chocolatier unveils full-year results which analysts say are at the top end of the company guidance, although challenges remain, with Christmas a key period for the firm.

For the 52 weeks ended June 25, profit before tax and exceptional items was 4.3 million pounds, compared with 6.9 million pounds a year ago, and against company guidance of 3.0 million to 4.5 million pounds.

"While we have not upgraded our forecasts, it is encouraging that we have not downgraded at what should now be the trough for group profit -- although the hard work of delivery remains to be done," Investec Securities says in a note.

"Forward orders in Commercial for Christmas are encouraging, but the consumer backdrop remains weak," the broker says, repeating its "hold" recommendation on the stock.

Investec says that, in light of a sector de-rating, it has reduced its peer comparator EV/EBITDA based target price to 50 pence from 61 pence.

