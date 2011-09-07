HSBC is "underweight" equities, commodities and credit and "overweight" cash and Treasuries as economic momentum continues to falter, but the scale of recent financial market moves means the downside has moderated, it says in a monthly asset allocation note.

As a result it has reduced an "underweight" on high yield credit and an "overweight" on Treasuries, and is focused on a low-beta strategy of high-yielding equities, as earnings risks associated with them are lower than for equities in general.

The broker has a focus on capital preservation in light of higher macroeconomic uncertainty and volatility and sees significant risks to corporate earnings and little scope for the risk trade to be re-rated.

"Given the decline in economic activity and the lack of positive catalysts, we retain a very cautious position," the note says.

"If policymakers were to choose to attempt a further fiscal or monetary scheme, the risk trade may rally. That said, unless policies have a real effect on growth, we doubt that such a rally will be sustainable," HSBC says.

