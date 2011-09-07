The FTSE Small Cap index is up around 0.5 percent in midday trade, significantly underperforming the blue chips and the midcaps , up 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Thorntons climbs more than 2 percent after the chocolatier unveils full-year results which analysts say are at the top end of the company guidance, although challenges remain, with Christmas a key period for the firm.

Prezzo adds nearly 6 percent after the UK-based Italian restaurant chain reports a higher first-half profit as it continues to open new restaurants and says it expects a positive outcome for the year.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net