Shares in Dutch brewer Heineken fall 0.7 percent, underperforming a stronger European market , up 2.2 percent, weighed by a Goldman Sachs downgrade to "sell" from "neutral" as part of a consumer staples sector note, citing concerns about its exposure to Western Europe.

"We believe the structural challenges facing the company as a result of its high exposure to Western Europe are still not captured in consensus numbers and current valuation levels," Goldman says.

"We believe Western European beer markets are likely to become increasingly competitive with companies increasing spending to capture share in a low growth market."

Among other notable movers are UK-listed Imperial Tobacco , down 1.5 percent, and French drinks firm Campari , down 0.8 percent, with Goldman downgrading the firms to "neutral" and sell", respectively.

It also reiterates its "buy" rating on French drinks firm Pernod Ricard , up 2.1 percent.

"We believe the recent performance of equity markets offers an opportunity to buy high quality, well positioned companies within consumer staples at attractive entry points," Goldman says.

