Shares in Regus jump nearly 17 percent, topping Britain's FTSE 250 leader board, with the office space supplier boosted by renewed but vague talk of possible bid interest.

Regus declines to comment on the rumours and trading sources question the likelihood of an imminent bid.

Volumes are strong, at 371 percent of its 90-day daily average. In contrast, volumes on the FTSE mid-cap index are 33 percent.

"(I'm hearing) bid rumours, but I don't think there's anything behind it really," Yusuf Heusen, senior sales trader at IG Index, says.

"If you look at the company (Chief Executive Mark Dixon) has got about 34 percent of the company (and) it would be the wrong time for him to give that stock up. I can't see there being a hostile predator coming into the market and sweeping the stock up and on top of that, directors (have been) buying the stock (recently)."

"Vague bid talk that seems to be self perpetuating (is driving the shares higher)," another London-based trader says.

