European shares remain higher, supported by a technical rally, after hitting a two-year closing low in the previous session and with Wall Street gaining in early trade.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 2.5 percent at 926.45 points, while the Dow Jones industrial average , the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index rise 1.3 to 1.6 percent.

In Europe, the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index is the best performing sector, up 5.6 percent, after falling 12.8 percent in the past four sessions.

The 14-day relative strength index slipped to 30.4 on Tuesday. Thirty and below is considered oversold.

