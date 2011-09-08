The FTSE Small Cap index ends 1.1 percent higher, significantly underperforming both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes, up 3.1 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.

Thorntons climbs 6.5 percent after the chocolatier unveils full-year results which analysts say are at the top end of the company guidance, although challenges remain, with Christmas a key period for the firm.

Prezzo adds nearly 6 percent after the UK-based Italian restaurant chain reports a higher first-half profit as it continues to open new restaurants and says it expects a positive outcome for the year.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net