European stock index futures point to a slightly higher open, helped by expectations the European Central Bank will halt its interest rate rise cycle to support the ailing euro zone economy.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. President Barack Obama's speech to Congress on Thursday during which he is expected to propose $300 billion in tax cuts and government spending as part of a job-creating package.

At 0612 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are up 0.1-0.4 percent.

