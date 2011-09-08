Shares in Schroders lose 1.6 percent, the third biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.1 percent, as Deutsche Bank downgrades its rating for the fund manager to "sell" from "hold" in a sector review, saying investors should avoid exposure to Continental European retail assets under management.

"Since end-June, global equity markets are down 10-24 percent and the asset management sector has fallen 10 percent. Given the sector's high beta at 1.3, we would have predicted a sharper decline. We fear the sector might be poised for a period of underperformance, once the exact scale of recent outflows from retail investors is disclosed," Deutsche Bank says.

The broker has cut its full-year 2012 EPS forecast for the asset management sector by 17 percent, and reduced dividend forecasts by 11 percent, taking its new EPS estimates down to 7 percent below consensus on average.

Deutsche Bank recommends selling Schroders as it has the highest exposure to Continental European retail fund management, and because it sees significant earnings downside risk for the stock, with its new 2012 EPS estimate 15 percent below consensus.

However, the broker recommends buying hedge fund manager Man Group , and mid cap asset managers Aberdeen and Jupiter saying its sees stock selection as key in this challenging operating environment.

Deutsche Bank upgrades its rating for Jupiter to "buy" from "hold" and raises its target price to 240 pence from 230 pence.

Jupiter shares gain 1.1 percent.

Elsewhere in the sector, the broker downgrades its rating for Ashmore Group , which on Wednesday gained promotion to the FTSE 100 <.FTSE index>, to "hold" from "buy". Ashmore shares shed 0.4 percent.

