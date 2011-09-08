Shares in Britain's biggest listed motor insurer, Admiral , fall 1.4 percent after a domestic regulator launches a competition and consumer probe into the pricing of premiums in the sector.

The probe will look at the role of price-comparison websites, premium levels in Northern Ireland compared with the rest of the country; provision of hire car replacements and use of approved panel repairers, as well as ancilliary product sales.

"This could prove quite uncomfortable for Admiral, which owns one of the largest aggregators (Confused.com) and whose profitability relies heavily on the sale of ancillary products," Shore Capital says in a note, while maintaining it "sell" rating on the stock.

"As for the likes of RSA and Aviva , this could offer some respite from the inexorable rise in claims costs in their respective UK motor books ... we reiterate our buy recommendations on both stocks," they say.

Aviva is down 0.1 percent in early trade while RSA is flat.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net