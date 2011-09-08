UK stock dividend plays look more secure than buying further into too-high earnings expectations, and remain highly attractive relative to UK gilts, analysts at Investec say in a note, citing Vodafone as a top pick.

"Under our base case scenario earnings per share growth ex banks, mining and oils would fall by 10 percent against a current consensus expectation of a 17 percent rise. Consensus forecasts that the market yield, in 2012, would be 4.4 percent. We see, at worst, this falling to 4 percent," they say.

Other key income buys include UBM , WH Smith and Scottish and Southern , the broker adds.

