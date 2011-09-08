Shares in British chemicals firm Johnson Matthey drop 1.5 percent, the third biggest FTSE 100 faller, while mid cap peer Victrex sheds 3.7 percent, the top FTSE 250 faller, with traders citing the impact of downgrades to "underweight" from "equal-weight" for both in a Morgan Stanley review of the European Chemicals sector.

Traders say Morgan Stanley expects to see a period of extreme volatility in the chemicals sector, and its downgrades are being made on valuation grounds.

However, traders add That Morgan Stanley sees pockets of value emerging, leading it to upgrade its rating for Germany's Wacker Chemie to "overweight".

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net