Shares in Home Retail rise 8.2 percent to top the FTSE mid cap risers' board after the stores group issues an in-line second-quarter update in which it maintains its full-year sales forecast for Argos.

Broker response to the trading statement was mixed with Panmure cutting its target for the stock to 95 pence from 150 pence; Seymour Pierce raising its rating to "hold" from "sell"; while Arden kept the stock a "sell", citing the weakening economic backdrop.

"On the face of it that may be just about enough to hold our full-year PBT (pretax profit) forecast at 150 million pounds. As downgrades were expected today, this should strengthen the chance of Home avoiding an interim dividend cut, although there is no doubt about the final dividend being cut," Arden says in a note.

"The share price should rally 5p/10p on this, which will discomfort the huge 18 percent short interest in the stock, but our long term target remains 100p, as we think the UK headwinds will overwhelm the Argos business in the end and so we would be selling into the rally today," the broker adds.

Sector peer Kingfisher , which is due to report on Sept. 15, was also higher, up 1.3 percent in a flat blue-chip index , while mid cap electronics retailer Dixons , which announced plans on Wednesday to cut more costs in the face of slowing sales, added 4 percent.

