Shares in Vodafone shed 0.7 percent, with the mobile telecoms heavyweight's fall the biggest brake on the FTSE 100 index's 0.3 percent advance, as Credit Suisse cuts its target price and estimates for the firm to reflect a weaker European GDP outlook.

Credit Suisse reduces its target for Vodafone to 175 pence from 185 pence and cuts its EPS forecasts by up to 7 percent to reflect reductions in its European mobile forecasts, although the impact is partly offset by improving trends in India.

The broker maintains its "outperform" rating on a relative basis for Vodafone.

"From Jan 2009 Vodafone stock fell 20 percent as forecasts adjusted to cyclicality. This time the impact is softened by improving pricing trends in some markets and an iPhone catch up in Germany," Credit Suisse says in a note.

