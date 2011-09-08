Shares in WM Morrison Supermarkets rise 1.5 percent after the British food retailer beats forecasts with an 8 percent increase in first-half profit, seen by analysts as a strong performance against a difficult economic backdrop.

Morrison, which runs around 440 stores, said it made a profit before tax and one-off items of 442 million pounds in the six months ended July, just ahead of analysts' average forecast of 437 million.

"This is a good set of results in a difficult environment. Morrisons has won underlying market share, has grown volumes in a market with volume declines and has delivered robust profit growth," Evolution Securities says in an note, reiterating its "add" rating on the stock.

"Morrison's controlled navigation through the current economic turbulence has resulted in numbers at the high end of expectations," says Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net