The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.2 percent in early trade, underperforming bigger advances by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Laura Ashley jumps 12.2 percent after the fashion and homewares retailer doubles its interim dividend and reports a 28 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit, prompting Seymour Pierce to initiate coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating.

Immunodiagnostic Systems sheds 4.5 percent as the diagnostic testing kits maker says, in an AGM statement, that it continues to seek acquisitions which can either add value to its existing franchise or exploit is asset base.

