Shares in British electronics parts distributor Premier Farnell lose 4.4 percent to head the mid cap fallers list, with the index 0.9 percent higher, impacted by a cautious outlook statement with the firm's second-quarter results, prompting a mixed broker reaction.

The firm posts a 6.6 percent rise in first-half profits and maintains its interim dividend, although it says visibility on the economic outlook remains low.

Evolution Securities keeps the stock as a "buy" with a target price of 235 pence, increased from 165 pence, and says while the results "clearly show a mid-cycle slowdown, somehow the collapse in earnings, predicated by the share price, has not materialised".

Investec, which maintains a "hold" rating and 181 pence target on Premier Franell, is more cautious, however: "Following the substantial fall in the share price we look for an opportunity to invest, but with weak PMIs and sales now declining we continue to wait for a better risk/reward balance."

