Shares in 32Red jump more than 7 percent after the online betting and gaming operator unveils first-half results, which prompt Numis Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock, saying the firm "continues to go from strength to strength".

The company reports revenue for the half year to end-June of 11 million pounds, up 42 percent.

"With increased scale, and confidence, has come the capacity to invest more in TV advertising which is delivering increased player numbers," Numis says in a note.

"Regulatory change may provide opportunities for 32Red to enter newly-licensed markets in Europe, with its strong brand given protection by the judgement in the William Hill trademark infringement case," the broker says.

While Numis leaves operating forecasts unchanged, it increases its full-year 2011 dividend forecast to 1 pence from 0.75 pence.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net