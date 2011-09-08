Shares in Nokia rise 2.7 percent, outperforming a 0.8-percent stronger STOXX Europe 600 Technology index , on upbeat comments from the company's chief on India.

Traders say Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop is quoted as saying by Indian media all dual SIM models are doing well in India and that the firm is seeing "great" results.

They are also pointing to an upgrade of the stock to "outperform" with a 5.40 euro target price by Swedish investment bank Ohman, with the analysts saying that there is a good opportunity Nokia will regain some of the lost market share in India. Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

