Shares in Glencore rise 6 percent, among the top UK blue-chip gainers , on news First Reserve International has sold out of a large convertible bond and bought into the resource group's stock, buoying investor sentiment after recent heavy falls, traders say.

First Reserve sold $800 million of convertible bonds due 2014 and invested in 141 million ordinary shares in Glencore after an accelerated bookbuild in the previous session.

Liberum calls the move a bullish signal for Glencore stock, particularly as First Reserve will have bid for part of the purchase from the market, adding "a key rationale may have been perceived equity upside with purchases at £4.25/shr being 20% below Glencore's £5.30/shr IPO price".

A London-based trader says "the reason for the rally is the convertible. Apparently, Credit Suisse were out there bidding all day long at 425 (pence a share)," in the previous session.

Also supporting the rally is news overnight that Glencore will be allowed to bid in the next Iraqi energy auction for the next batch of oil and gas exploration blocks, Atif Latif, director of Trading Equities & Derivatives at Guardian Stockbrokers, says.

"In line with our thinking that GLEN was cheap at 378 (pence) with plenty of upside potential and this view is now being shared by others," he adds.

