Shares in Whitbread , Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, gain 1.3 percent to hit a two-month high as Credit Suisse raises its target price to 1,818 pence from 1,764 pence following recent second-quarter results and reiterates its "outperform" rating on the stock.

"After a strong Q2 and having raised our forecasts and target price by 3 percent, we retain a positive view on Whitbread noting the lack of macro dependency within the investment case," Credit Suisse says in a note.

It says the company's growth is predominantly driven by roll-out at 8 percent more rooms and 13 percent more coffee shops per annum and low macro sensitivity, and adds that the company's asset backing is high as demonstrated by the recent 5.5 percent yielding sale and leaseback deal.

