Shares in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) add 5.7 percent, the biggest gainer in a 1 percent stronger German blue chip index , extending recent gains after comments from its chief executive keeping 2011 operating profit targets.

"It is the same presentation as published at the second quarter results, but the bank would have not published it, had it not thought the target was achievable for instance due to serious trade losses in August," a German trader says.

Trading volumes in Deutsche Bank shares are at 60 percent of 90-day average, compared to 33 percent for the DAX. The stock alone adds 15 points to the DAX, which is up 50 points.

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net