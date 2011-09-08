Shares in France Telecom gain 1.2 percent to feature in the top movers list on the French CAC after Exane BNP Paribas upgrades Europe's fourth-largest telecoms operator by market value to "outperform."

"The shares could benefit from the expected sale of Orange Switzerland, which would probably trigger a buyback of up to 1 billion euros," Exane BNP Paribas analysts say.

Vivendi , however, falls 1.3 percent to feature amongst the bottom performers on France's CAC index after Exane BNP Paribas downgrades the telecoms and entertainment group to "underperform."

Exane BNP Paribas analysts say the downgrade to Vivendi is due to "increasing competition in the French mobile market" and its French telecom unit SFR underperformance has worsened recently.

