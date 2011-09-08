The FTSE Small Cap index stays 0.2 percent higher approaching midday, lagging much bigger advances by the blue chips and the mid caps , up 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Namakwa Diamonds gains 19.1 percent after saying it has entered into definitive agreements with Jarvirne Limited, the investment vehicle of Eduard Prutnik, an industrialist from Eastern Europe, to secure the immediate funding requirements of its key kimberlite mining project at Kao in Lesotho.

The investment deal will see Jarvirne increase its holding in Namakwa to 28.45 percent of the enlarged issued share capital of the company.

Namakwa also announces the appointment of Edward Haslam as its chairman.

Laura Ashley adds 8.1 percent after the fashion and homewares retailer doubles its interim dividend and reports a 28 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit, prompting Seymour Pierce to initiate coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating.

