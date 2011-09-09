Shares in German drug company Bayer are expected to jump 5.8 percent after its new stroke preventer Xarelto, jointly developed with Johnson & Johnson , was recommended for U.S. approval by an expert panel, while questions remained about restrictions on labeling and the need for more studies.

"The first guess after Tuesday was that drug may fully fail at worst. That did not happen. But restriction now may mean that Xarelto will become a third or second line treatment at best, which restricts the sales potential," a trader says.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in an initial assessment on Tuesday, raised doubts over Xarelto's efficacy compared with the standard treatment.

The German blue chip index is seen opening down 1.2 percent.

