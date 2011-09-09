Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) shares are indicated to open 7 percent lower after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) says it would delay a merger with Porsche Automobil Holding SE beyond 2011 because of legal issues and examine other ways of creating an integrated auto group.

"We expect a negative impact, but we are not completely surprised after uncertain signals from U.S. lawsuits and legal obstacles in Germany," a German trader says.

Volkswagen shares are indicated down 0.8 percent, broadly in-line with the blue chip index which is seen down 1.1 percent

