Global mutual funds turned net sellers in equities for the week of Sept 1 to Sept 7, with a net outflow of $15.3 billion after an inflow of $6.6 billion the previous week, according to Nomura.

By region, the U.S. saw the largest net outflows with $13.5 billion -- a 67-week high, followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan and developed Europe, the broker says in a note.

