Shares in Pearson gain 0.7 percent, outperforming a flat FTSE 100 index, as Citigroup upgrades its rating for the publishing group to "buy" from "hold" in a review of the European media sector.

Citigroup, however, downgrades its rating for two Spanish media firms, Antena3 and Mediaset Espana , both to "sell" from "hold", with the broker seeking "quality" stocks.

Shares in Antena3 and Mediaset Espana shed 1.9 percent and 1.3 percent respectively in Madrid.

"We believe macro uncertainty is such that fundamental analysis is very difficult. Confidence in 2H forecasts is low; confidence in 2012E forecasts even lower. In this context, analysts tend to fall back on the old argument that investors should focus on 'quality'," Citigroup says in a note.

"What we are looking for in this environment are essentially DIYers. Companies that have a strong track record of organic EPS growth (or a clear reason why it should improve) and the ability to supplement this with accretive cash usage. In an ideal world, we also want to take advantage of situations where the market is potentially mispricing this growth. The positive aspect of recent market weakness is that opportunities like this exist," the broker adds.

Citigroup says its key buys in the sector are Pearson, Informa , BSkyB , GfK <GFKG,DE> and ProSiebenSat1 <PSMG_p,DE>.

Its key sells, aside from Antena3, Mediaset Espana, are Wolters Kluwer (WLSNc.AS), Trinity Mirror and Eniro .

