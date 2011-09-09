Banca Popolare di Milano rises 3 percent, outperforming the euro zone banking sector , after reports that Italian banker Matteo Arpe would be ready to invest 200 million euros in the mutual bank's capital increase.

Italian newspapers say Arpe, who has made his name for turning round banks like Banca di Roma that later merged with UniCredit , is ready to underwrite part of the capital hike in return for powers at the bank.

A report in Corriere della Sera also says the Bank of Italy has granted BPM about a month to change governance ahead of the planned capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros.

The paper says the cash call could total 900 million to 950 million euros.

"A combination of factors is pushing up the stock," a Milan-based trader says. "With the news about the arrival of Arpe and the details about the capital increase, expectations are mounting."

BPM is not immediately available for a comment.

