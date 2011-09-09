Sthree 's shares drop 8 percent as the British recruiter posts an 18 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit but reports a slowing momentum in the banking sector ahead of its seasonally important fourth quarter.

Investec analyst Robert Morton says: "We are very mindful of the fact that the fourth quarter is a seasonally large quarter and that the real impact of the recent financial turmoil will only start to be felt in that quarter."

"Having already taken down our forecasts for the recruitment sector last month to factor in a tougher macro-economic background, we are not changing our forecasts for the group for the time being."

To see SThree's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://neil.maidment.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net