Credit Suisse raises the probability of a mild recession to 25 percent from 20 percent because of the bearish economic data released over the past two weeks, it says in a note.

In response, it cuts its S&P 500 year-end target to 1,180 points from 1,220, and downgrades equities to "benchmark" from 2 percent "overweight" in its global asset allocation recommendation.

The bank now assigns a 45 percent chance of 3 percent growth in the global economy and further quantitative easing in developed markets, down from 50 percent in its previous case scenario.

